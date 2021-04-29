Official Indian Point Closure Set

Indian Point is set to power down for the final time in Westchester as New York shuts down the nuclear plant nestled on the shore of the Hudson River.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that the Indian Point nuclear power plant will be closed, as planned, on Friday, April 30, with the final unit being shut down for good following years of debate and discussion over the controversial facility.

The power plant has been a point of consternation for Cuomo for years, citing its proximity to New York City and other major towns and cities in the heart of downstate New York that could be placed in peril if there was a leak.

“Since my time as Attorney General, I have been deeply concerned with the safety of the Indian Point nuclear power facility. It does not belong on the Hudson River and in close proximity to the most densely populated area in the country," Cuomo said.

"After years of relentless work together with federal, state, and local officials, we found a path to safely and responsibly close Indian Point, ending the threat the plant has long-posed to an area that is vitally important to our state, the nation, and the world,” he added. “This is a victory for the health and safety of New Yorkers, and moves us a big step closer to reaching our aggressive clean energy goals."

In 2017, Entergy - the owner of Indian Point - agreed to close the last two operating units at the Indian Point site, with Unit 2 powering down in April last year and Unit 3 set to cease operation on Friday.

“The closure of Indian Point marks the end of an era. As we move from operation to decommissioning, I am confident that the interests of all New Yorkers will be looked after through rigorous oversight by our state agencies,” Assemblywoman Sandy Galef said in a statement.

“Our Indian Point Closure Task Force has prepared us for this day, and a Decommissioning Oversight Board will ensure that safety and financial concerns are addressed by our state agencies into the future.”

Cuomo said that Indian Point has suffered from safety and operational problems, including faulty baffle bolts that help secure the reactor vessels and various leaks and fires.

Indian Point site includes three power reactors, two spent fuel pools, and various support facilities and infrastructure, generators, transformers, radioactive spent nuclear fuel, petroleum storage facilities, waste storage facilities, water intake, and outflow facilities and structures, and piers.

“For more than a decade, New York State has worked to shut down Indian Point and today millions of New Yorkers living in this facility's shadow can breathe a sigh of relief,” New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos added.

“As we continue our transition to a safer and cleaner energy future for our state, we must prioritize public safety and environmental protection.”

According to officials, “Indian Point's closure has been anticipated by state energy planners for more than a decade and the plant's continued operation was therefore not included in the State's long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction plans.

“The planning for a future without Indian Point has been understood as a contingency for system planning well before the actual closure was announced.”

“Indian Point has been operated and maintained at the highest levels of reliability, safety and security for many years, and Unit 3 has been online continuously since April 9, 2019 – setting a new world record for continuous days of operation,” Chris Bakken,

Entergy’s Chief Nuclear Officer stated.

“Indian Point’s enduring legacy will be the thousands of men and women who operated the plant safely, reliably, and securely, while helping to power New York City and the lower Hudson Valley for nearly 60 years. We owe those who serve now, along with those who came before them, a debt of gratitude.”

