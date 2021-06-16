Officer Charged In High-Speed Crash That Killed Hudson Valley Motorcyclist

A veteran police officer in Westchester is facing charges after allegedly driving 129 mph on the Hutchinson River Parkway before crashing into a motorcyclist who was killed, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Antoine Henrys, age 38, a Mount Vernon resident and eight-year member of the city’s police department was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and reckless driving for his role in a crash last September that killed a White Plains man.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Henrys was driving north on the parkway at 129 mph in a 50 mph zone near Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon on Sept. 25, 2020, when he struck the rear of a second vehicle.

According to Rocah, the impact caused the second vehicle to lose control and move into the motorcyclist’s lane, striking the motorcycle and causing Osario, 52, to be thrown into the southbound lanes of the parkway where he was struck by multiple vehicles and died.

“Antoine Henrys’ dangerous driving showed a total disregard for the safety of other drivers and ultimately led to the death of John Osario,” Rocah said. “Westchester drivers need to know that we will aggressively pursue this kind of behavior as we work to keep our roadways safe for all.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.