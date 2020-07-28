Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From More States, Puerto Rico, DC Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
News

NYC Woman Swimming Becomes Victim Of Maine's First Fatal Shark Attack

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine.
Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New York City woman has been identified as the victim of the first fatal shark attack ever documented in the state of Maine.

Officials from the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced on Tuesday, July 28 that Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was attacked by a great white shark on Monday, July 27.

A witness saw Holowach swimming off the shore of Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine, when the attack happened, the Maine Marine Patrol said.

A second, unidentified woman who was swimming with Holowach was not injured, according to officials.

A pair of kayakers brought the two to the shore, where Harpswell emergency responders were awaiting them, according to the Portland Press Herald. Holowach was pronounced dead at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.