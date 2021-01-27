Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NYC Woman Killed After Bathroom Water Heater Malfunctions

Kathy Reakes
A New York woman was found dead inside her apartment after a bathroom appliance malfunctioned.
A woman died from a carbon monoxide leak after a bathroom water heater malfunctioned.

She was found on Tuesday, Jan. 26, inside her Queens apartment after she passed out, said New York City Fire Department officials.

The woman was rushed to Flushing Hospital, but she could not be saved, NYFD officials said. Her name has not been released.

The other residents of the Flushing apartment building were temporarily evacuated and the gas was vented from the apartment by firefighters. 

Con Edison said the leak was traced to a water heater inside of the bathroom that malfunctioned, 

The apartment had smoke and carbon monoxide alarms but they were not operational, NYFD officials said. 

It's not known what caused the appliance to malfunction.

