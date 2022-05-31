Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Blast Of Summer-Like Heat Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms, Shift In Temperatures
News

NY Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Diane Barbera
Diane Barbera Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island woman has shared her plans after claiming a $1 million lottery prize.

Diane Barbera, of Farmingville, won the second prize from the New York Lottery's Feb. 2 Mega Millions drawing, according to an announcement from the lottery on Tuesday, May 31.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

“I can’t wait to go house hunting," she told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. in the Dutchess County village of Fishkill, the lottery said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.