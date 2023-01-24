NY Woman Sues Mike Tyson For $5M Over Alleged Rape, Report Says

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is being sued for $5 million by a New York woman alleging that he raped her, the New York Post reports.

In her complaint filed in Albany earlier this month, the anonymous woman claims that Tyson, now 56, attacked her inside a limo after the two met at Albany nightclub “Septembers” in the early 1990s, according to the outlet.

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” The Post quotes her affidavit as saying. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

In seeking the millions in damages, the woman alleges she suffered “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” over the years stemming from the ordeal.

According to The Post, the affidavit does not give a specific date for when the alleged rape occurred.

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows a one-year window for alleged victims of sexual assault to file civil claims.

Tyson, a former heavyweight champion born in Brooklyn, served three years in prison after being convicted of raping an 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant in 1992. He has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Tyson had not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of Tuesday evening, Jan. 24.

Click here for the full story from the New York Post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.