NY Woman Claims '$5,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York woman is celebrating after she won a lottery prize worth millions of dollars.

Christina Merry won the "$5,000 A Week For Life" prize from the lottery's "Set For Life" scratch-off game, the Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 28.

Merry is from Glenfield in Lewis County, which is located about 35 miles from Watertown.

NY Lottery said Merry chose to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $2,820,543 after required withholdings.

"I’m going to pay some bills and then, we’ll see," Merry told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

The lottery said the ticket was purchased at Sliders Food Mart, which is located at 6215 #4 Road in Lowville.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.