NY State Trooper Issued Over 30 Fake Tickets While Patrolling, DA Says

A New York State Trooper is charged with issuing more than 30 false tickets while patrolling parkways, officials said.

Westchester County resident Edward Longo, a 34-year-old resident of Yorktown, was charged and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for allegedly issuing 32 false tickets to people who were never pulled over while patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways between May 10, 2021, and Oct. 2, 2022, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Longo also allegedly supported depositions containing false statements and information without actually pulling someone over for a traffic violation on eight different occasions during that time.

He allegedly submitted these fake depositions to the State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant, where Longo was assigned as a state trooper.

One person who was issued a false ticket by Longo had died before it was issued.

Longo was placed on administrative leave in November 2022. He is facing the following charges:

First-degree offering a false instrument for filing;

Eight counts of official misconduct.

He will be arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Rocah commented on the case.

"Integrity in law enforcement is paramount," she said, adding, "I commend our partners at the New York State Police for referring this case to our office and demonstrating their commitment to accountability and transparency.”

