NY State Expands Paid Family Leave Legislation

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill expanding the state's Paid Family Leave legislation to include caring for siblings.

The current law doesn't allow employees to take paid leave to care for siblings with serious health conditions, according to an announcement from the state on Monday, Nov. 1.

"Taking care of your family is a basic human right, no one should have to choose between caring for a loved one and a paycheck," Hochul said in a statement. "Fighting to expand paid family leave is personal to me and so many others, and I am proud to work with advocates and legislators to make sure that New Yorkers can now take care of their siblings without fear of losing their jobs or income."

The state said the current Paid Family Leave covers care for the following:

Spouses

Domestic partners

Children and step-children

Parents

Parents-in-law

Grandparents

Grandchildren

State officials said the new legislation expands the definition to include siblings, including biological siblings, adopted siblings, step-siblings and half-siblings.

The bill is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

