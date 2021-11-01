Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

NY State Expands Paid Family Leave Legislation

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill expanding the state's Paid Family Leave legislation to include caring for siblings.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill expanding the state's Paid Family Leave legislation to include caring for siblings. Photo Credit: ny.gov

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill expanding the state's Paid Family Leave legislation to include caring for siblings. 

The current law doesn't allow employees to take paid leave to care for siblings with serious health conditions, according to an announcement from the state on Monday, Nov. 1. 

"Taking care of your family is a basic human right, no one should have to choose between caring for a loved one and a paycheck," Hochul said in a statement. "Fighting to expand paid family leave is personal to me and so many others, and I am proud to work with advocates and legislators to make sure that New Yorkers can now take care of their siblings without fear of losing their jobs or income."

The state said the current Paid Family Leave covers care for the following:

  • Spouses
  • Domestic partners
  • Children and step-children
  • Parents
  • Parents-in-law
  • Grandparents
  • Grandchildren

State officials said the new legislation expands the definition to include siblings, including biological siblings, adopted siblings, step-siblings and half-siblings. 

The bill is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.