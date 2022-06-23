NY Shark Incident Being Investigated For Possible Federal Violations

A fisherman in New York could face federal charges after being caught with a thresher shark, which is vulnerable to extinction and requires a special permit to fish for.

On Tuesday, June 14 on Long Island, the state department of Environmental Conservation conducted a boat patrol of Jones Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean in Nassau County.

Throughout the day, state officers conducted multiple recreational and commercial fishing checks of American lobster, black sea bass, summer flounder, bluefin tuna, and thresher shark, the department said.

Officers issued tickets for undersized summer flounder and out-of-season black sea bass.

A case involving the possession of the thresher shark is being turned over to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration for potential federal violations, the department said.

The sharks are popular for their meat and livers for shark liver oil, their skin for leather, and their fins for use in shark-fin soup.

The department reminded all anglers that they are required to obtain a federal Atlantic highly migratory species permit to fish for shark, tuna, and swordfish.

