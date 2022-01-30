NY Resident, Former Miss USA Dies After Jumping From Midtown High-Rise, Report Says

Cheslie Kryst, a television presenter, and former Miss USA, has died at the age of 30, according to a report.

The New York Post reported that authorities said Kryst died on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 30. The news outlet said she jumped from a high-rise building where she lived in Manhattan.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the New York Police Department confirmed that Kryst died by suicide.

Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019, and she went on to work as a correspondent for Extra TV.

"Our hearts are broken," Extra TV tweeted. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

Extra also shared a statement from Kryst's family which reads:

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.

"She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'Extra.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.