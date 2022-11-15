NY Ranks 'High' In Flu Activity As Season Is Off To Harsh Start Earlier Than Normal

Nationwide flu cases have doubled in the last week as the 2022-23 season is off to an unusually rough start earlier than usual.

See the map above for a look at nationwide flu activity levels in the Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Both New York and Connecticut rank "high" in flu activity.

To check flu activity by county, click to access a pull-down menu from the CDC.

Seven states and Washington, DC (shown in purple on the map) are already in the highest category for flu activity. They are Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

For more on the 2022-23 flu season from the CDC, click here.

