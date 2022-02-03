NY Officials Urge Caution As Storm Expected To Bring Snow, Freezing Rain

New York state officials are urging residents to prepare as a winter storm is expected to bring snow and freezing rain to parts of the state.

The storm is set to impact the region beginning the night of Thursday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 4.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the Hudson Valley and downstate regions are expected to see freezing rain and icy conditions. She said parts of the Hudson Valley region may receive up to four inches of snow and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice.

Parts of Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes could receive as much as 18 inches of snow, officials said.

"State agencies involved in emergency response are prepared and ready to deploy additional assets to assist local governments," Hochul said. "Roads could be hazardous, so I encourage New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel and pay attention to your local forecasts until the storm passes."

Officials said power outages are possible and travel may be hazardous at times during the evening commute on Thursday and both the morning and evening commutes on Friday.

Hochul said New Yorkers should avoid unnecessary travel.

She added that state agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, New York State Police and more have made storm-response preparations.

Officials also recommended the following tips for safe driving:

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads.

Wet leaves on roadways can cause slippery conditions, making it important to drive at slower speeds when approaching patches of them.

Make sure your car is stocked with blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Keep your gas tank full to prevent gasoline freeze-up.

If you have a cell phone or two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

Make sure someone knows your travel plans.

While driving, keep vehicles clear of ice and snow.

Plan stops and keep distance between cars. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.