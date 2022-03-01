NY Officials Direct Major Utilities To Increase Customer Outreach As Bills Increase

State officials sent letters to New York's major electric and gas utilities, directing them to improve their outreach to customers as utility bills have increased due to surging energy prices.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration has also launched a statewide campaign to increase relief efforts for customers with lower incomes.

"The extreme utility bill increases all of us are seeing are having a serious impact on our household budgets, and in response we are taking action," Hochul said. "I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them."

Officials said the bill increases are being caused by a global increase in natural gas commodity prices.

The Public Service Commission sent a letter to Con Edison on Friday, Feb. 11, asking the company to review its billing practices and improve communication with customers.

Con Edison responded on Friday, Feb. 25, saying it will adjust the billing process and better communicate with customers.

The PSC sent the new letters to other major electric and gas utilities on Tuesday, March 1, urging them "to take steps to communicate proactively, protect customers, and mitigate costs impacts wherever possible, including through a variety of buying methods and hedges, as well as promote consumer payment assistance plans and programs to reduce energy usage."

State officials provided a list of resources for winter preparedness and energy bills assistance programs here.

