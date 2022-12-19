NY Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.

Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at 689 Best Liquors, which is located at 765 New Lots Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.