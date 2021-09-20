Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 'She Touched The World': Family In Mourning After Body Believed To Be Gabby Petito Found
News

NY Man Who Hasn't Paid Mortgage In 23 Years Will Finally Be Evicted, Judge Rules

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The residence on Kenmore Street in East Meadow
The residence on Kenmore Street in East Meadow Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

After missing mortgage payments for more than 23 years, a New York man is set to be evicted from his home after a new ruling from a judge.  

A judge ruled that Long Island resident Guramrit Hanspal does not qualify for COVID-19 eviction protections because he has been illegally squatting in the Nassau County home and is not a renter, according to the Daily Mail.

The real estate firm that owns the property has been trying to evict the 52-year-old. 

The firm's attorney said the firm intends to "immediately" enforce the court's order, Daily Mail reported.

Hanspal has been living in the three-bedroom East Meadow home since 1998. The news outlet reported that Hanspal filed bankruptcy multiple times and filed lawsuits to avoid foreclosure over the years.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.