NY Man Tied To Proud Boys Who Threatened To Travel To DC, Kill Senator-Elect Nabbed By FBI

Kathy Reakes
A Queens man who was arrested with 1,000 rounds of ammunition has been charged for making threats against a U.S. Senator-Elect.
A man who was arrested earlier this week with more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, had posted a threatening statement about killing a United States Senator-elect and his intent to travel to Washington, D.C.

Eduard Florea, age 40, of Middle Village, Queens, who was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday, Jan. 12, has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, said Seth D. DuCharme, acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Following Florea's arrest, FBI Assistant Director In Charge, William F. Sweeney said: "For those of you out there with similar intentions, heed this warning—knock it off, or expect to see us at your door."

According to the complaint and statements made in court, Florea, who was a fan of the "Proud Boys," operated a social media account on Parler using the name “LoneWolfWar.” 

Florea, a previously convicted felon, posted threatening statements online about killing a U.S. Senator-elect and about intending to travel to Washington D.C. as part of a group armed with firearms ready to engage in violence, the complaint said.

For example, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, Florea posted “dead men can’t pass [expletive] laws” in response to a post about a U.S. Senator-elect. Additionally, Florea posted on social media: “Let’s go . . . I will be reaching out to patriots in my area so we can come up with a game plan . . . Here in New York we are target rich[] . . . . Dead men can’t pass [expletive] law. . . . I will fight so help me god.”

Florea also allegedly said: “It's time to unleash some violence.”

The judge in the case ordered Florea held without bail until his trial. 

