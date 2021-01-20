NY Man Threatened To Kill Members Of Congress After Capitol Riot, Feds Say

A 37-year-old man who was once an Occupy Wall Street activist and later became a Trump fanatic has been charged with threatening to murder U.S. officials including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City.

Brendan Hunt, of Queens, also known as “X-Ray Ultra,” was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Queens and is being detained pending trial, said Seth D. DuCharme, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

As alleged in the complaint, on Friday, Jan. 8, two days after the riot in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Hunt posted a video to an Internet-based sharing site in which he exhorted his viewers to violence, urging them that “[w]e need to go back to the U.S. Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these (expletive deleted).

The video was one in a series of statements by Hunt, who works for the state's Office of Court Administration and is the son of a retired Family Court judge, posted on social media since at least December, in which he called for violence and “public execution” against members of Congress. the complaint said.

“Our democracy depends on the legislators who shoulder the responsibility of government," said DuCharme. "By allegedly threatening to murder and intimidate elected officials, Hunt is striking at the core of our government."

