Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: It's No Joke: Burst Of Cold Air Will Spark Snow Squalls In Parts Of Region On April Fools' Day
News

NY Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Atlantic City Casino Housekeeper: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Bally's Hotel and Casino
Bally's Hotel and Casino Photo Credit: Facebook/Bally's Hotel and Casino

A Hudson Valley man accused of sexually assaulting a housekeeper at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City has been convicted, authorities said.

On Thursday, March 31, a jury found Ulster County resident Jamel Carlton, age 36, of Saugerties, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Carlton was arrested twice on Feb. 15, 2018, in separate assaults at the hotel, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a domestic dispute in the casino’s parking garage and found that Carlton had assaulted his girlfriend, an unidentified Freehold woman, officials said. He was charged with simple assault.

Six hours later, a 51-year-old housekeeper at the hotel told police she was pushed into a hotel room by a man who physically and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Police identified the alleged attacker as Carlton, found him walking along Atlantic Avenue, and arrested him.

“We are grateful to the jury for seeing this case for what it was — the senseless and brutal sexual assault of a Bally’s housekeeper who was just doing her job,” Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said in a statement. “The victim through the support of her loving family displayed an enormous amount of strength in coming to court to tell the jury what that man did to her.”

Due to his criminal history, Carlton faces an extended term of imprisonment up to life in New Jersey State Prison. 

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.