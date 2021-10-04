NY Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Meet New York's newest million-dollar lottery winner.

He's Long Island resident Paul Gargiulo, who has just claimed his $1,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket.

The ticket was purchased at Kings Montauk C-Store located at 2 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Gargiulo, of Huntington, opted to receive his winnings as a single lump-sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings, according to the NY State Lottery.

As of Monday morning, Oct. 4, there was one top prize remaining on the $1,000,000 Cashword ticket.

Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.

New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021, the New York State Lottery said, adding that school districts throughout Suffolk County received $281,462,013 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period.

