NY Man Accused Of Opening Doors, Letting Rioters Into Capitol During Insurrection

A Long Island man is facing federal charges for his role in the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

New Hyde Park resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 31, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on civil disorder and other charges for his actions during the insurrection at the Capitol, federal officials announced.

Specifically, Gerwatowski was charged with:

Civil disorder;

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building;

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings;

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Gerwatowski was at the front of a crowd just outside the Upper House Doors as US Capitol Police were attempting to close these doors to prevent further rioters from getting into the building.

It is alleged that Gerwatowski pulled open one of the doors that the Capitol Police had just closed.

Two officers were standing directly inside and had just tried to secure the entrance, in plain sight to Gerwatowski and others, prosecutors stated. Once he pulled open the door, Gerwatowski allegedly turned to the crowd and yelled, “Let’s go!” while he directed more rioters inside and followed them.

The case is being investigated by the FBI New York Field Office’s Long Island Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Gerwatoski as #244 in its seeking information photos after he was not initially charged for his role in the incident.

Investigators eventually found videos of Gerwatowski from other videos of him at the riot that were posted online before they were tipped by two who knew him personally and pointed the FBI in his direction.

Gerwatowski was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip later on Feb. 8.

Officials noted that in the year since the riot, more than 725 people have been arrested across the country, including more than 225 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

