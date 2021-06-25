NY Lawyer Who Moved To Florida In March Among Missing After Florida Condo Collapse

A New York lawyer who moved to Florida just three months ago is reportedly one of the 159 people still missing in the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida.

Linda March, age 58, remains unaccounted for, according to her ex-husband, David Cohen.

"Apparently, she did live on the side of the building that had collapsed," he told the Daily News.

He added that March moved into the building about three months ago, and she was already looking to move out due to construction.

Linda March Linkedin/Linda March

As of Friday, June 25, four people have been confirmed dead following the collapse around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24, just north of Miami Beach.

First responders continued digging through the rubble in heavy rains, but have not discovered any survivors, city officials said.

Heavy machinery has been brought in to remove layers of the building which have pancaked on top of each other.

First responders are also battling frequent small fires that are breaking out due to gases and other items in the building.

According to March's Linkedin page, she used to work as an administrative law judge at the city Environmental Control Board.

It’s believed she lived in one of the penthouse apartments that was left exposed by the collapse.

“It’s very tragic — we’re all hoping she’s OK. We don’t know. We don’t know yet,” Cohen said to the Daily News.

Also among the missing is a woman who once lived in Westchester, in the Village of Ardsley, and a couple from Nassau County who were visiting relatives in Surfside.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives. If you have family members that are unaccounted for or are safe, call 305-614-1819 to account for them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.