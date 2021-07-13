NY Lawmakers Oppose Decision To Open Chick-fil-A Restaurants At State Rest Stops

Several New York legislators are speaking out in opposition as Chick-fil-A prepares to open restaurants at state highway rest stops.

Construction is set to begin on the project to develop 27 service areas on the thruway on Thursday, July 29. The project plans to expand the food and drink options at rest stops to include a number of well-known restaurant chains. The project was announced earlier this month.

In a letter addressed to New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll, Assemblymember Harry Bronson, of Rochester, said the decision to include Chick-fil-A should be reexamined due to the restaurant chain's history of opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

"As you may be aware, Chick-fil-A and its founders have a long and controversial history of opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and families," the letter reads. "Beginning in June 2012, following a series of public comments opposing same-sex marriage by Dan T. Cathy, Chick-fil-A's chief executive officer, related issues have arisen between Chick-fil-A and the LGBTQ+ community."

The letter was also signed by Assemblymember Deborah Glick and Assemblymember Danny O’Donnell.

"This move by the Thruway Authority, strikes us, as sending a message to LGBTQ+ individuals and families that it doesn't share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State," the assembly members said. "We are requesting that you re-examine the list of approved concessions for these rest spots considering Chick-fil-A's action against the LGBTQ+ community."

Read the full letter here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.