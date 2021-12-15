Contact Us
NY Law Enforcement Agencies To Step Up Patrols To Combat Impaired Driving During Holiday Season

Nicole Valinote
Law enforcement agencies in New York will soon step up patrols in an effort to combat impaired driving during the holiday season. Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the campaign, which is part of a national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative, will run from Friday, Dec. 17, through Saturday, Jan. 1.

Local and state law enforcement agencies will participate in the campaign.

“The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road travel as safe as possible during this time,” Hochul said. “As you travel throughout the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe ride home — it only takes one mistake for someone to get hurt.”

State officials said during the initiative last year, law enforcement throughout New York State arrested 2,067 people for impaired driving.

