NY Jury Finds Pharmaceutical Company Liable In Opioids Case

Teva Pharmaceuticals, the last remaining defendant in a New York trial against opioid defendants, has been found liable for creating a public nuisance through its manufacture, sale, and distribution of opioids.

The verdict from a Long Island Supreme Court jury came Thursday, Dec. 30, after six months of testimony in a trial brought by the State Attorney's General Office, along with Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“This is a significant day for New York state. This is a significant day for this nation. But, more importantly, this is a significant day for every family and community torn apart by opioids," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A subsequent trial will now be held to determine how much Teva and others will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion James has already negotiated for the state of New York from different opioid manufacturers and distributors.

"Today, I am left thinking about all those families that will never be whole again. For everyone who lost their life. For every parent who will never hold their child again. For every community that's been devastated. But, today, we took a significant step in righting the wrongs this country has collectively experienced over the last two decades," James said.

The lawsuit was jointly argued by lawyers representing Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York State.

Their main argument was the defendants created a public nuisance by downplaying the risk of addiction, suppressed evidence about the dangers of opioids, and promoting the use of painkillers.

The New York case targeted the entire opioid supply chain, from drugmakers to pharmacies.

