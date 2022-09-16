NY Judge Named ‘Special Master’ In DOJ Probe Of Trump’s Handling Of Classified Docs

A veteran New York judge from Long Island will be tasked with reviewing documents that were seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Raymond Dearie, age 79, a senior federal judge in the Eastern District of New York, was named by a federal judge in Florida as a so-called special master Thursday evening, Sept. 15.

Dearie was one of two potential candidates put forward by Trump’s legal team and was also endorsed by the Department of Justice.

In his role as special master, he will be responsible for reviewing documents and separating out those that could be covered under claims of executive privilege.

He will also evaluate any claims regarding the return of property, US District Judge Aileen Cannon said.

Cannon gave Dearie until Wednesday, Nov. 30 to wrap up his review.

Federal investigators said they recovered more than 11,000 documents from Trump’s home during their search on Monday, Aug. 8.

Over 100 documents were marked as classified, the DOJ said.

As part of her ruling Thursday, Cannon also barred the Justice Department from reviewing the documents as part of its investigation until Dearie completes his review.

Originally from Rockville Centre, Dearie served as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York from 1982 to 1986, having been appointed by President Ronald Reagan.

Reagan nominated him to the federal bench in February 1986 and he was confirmed by the US Senate the following month.

He served as Chief Judge from 2007 until 2011 and took senior status in April 2011.

In July 2012, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts appointed Dearie to a seven-year term on the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

