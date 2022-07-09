NY Homeowner Cited For Excessive Airbnb Rentals

A New York resident has been ticketed for renting his Long Island home out through Airbnb Inc. at least 55 times during a nine-month period.

The owner of the Montauk residence at 64 S. Elroy St., Harvey Elgart was ticketed in June for the rentals that ran from May 2021 until early 2022, according to a statement by East Hampton Town.

Rental records from the online rental agency Airbnb, Inc. were obtained through a subpoena that showed Elgart made more than $100,000 through the rentals, town officials said.

Town code governing the rental of residences allows a maximum of only two short-term rentals of less than two weeks within a six-month period, officials said.

After a three-month joint investigation, a total of 57 field appearance tickets were issued to Elgart and 64 S. Elroy LLC, for alleged violations of the Town’s rental registry laws, officials said.

Elgart is scheduled to be arraigned in East Hampton Town Justice Court on Monday, Aug. 1.

If convicted Elgart faces a maximum sentence under the town code of more than $200,000 in fines and/or a period of incarceration

“Our East Hampton Town codes are designed to protect property owners and residents from the impacts resulting from the misuse of residential properties, such as turning a residence into a money-making, commercial venture,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said.

“The transformation of single-family houses into heavy turnover rentals advertised on Airbnb and other sites has had a noticeable negative impact on the character of our neighborhoods and community. The Town will continue to pursue legal action against those who disregard our regulations and community values,” Van Scoyoc added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.