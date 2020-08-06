NY Files Lawsuit To Dissolve NRA 'For Years Of Self-Dealing, Illegal Conduct'

Citing "brazen illegality," New York State has filed a lawsuit to dissolve one of the country's most powerful organizations, the National Rifle Association.

The announcement by New York Attorney General Letitia James follows an 18-month investigation that found evidence the non-profit gun-rights organization is "fraught with fraud and abuse," contributing to the loss of more than $64 million in just three years.

The move is a civil, not criminal action, so no charges were made to any individuals.

"We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission," said James.

The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership, James said.

"Our lawsuit charges the NRA as a whole and four senior leaders, including (Executive Vice President) Wayne LaPierre, with failing to manage the NRA’s funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws," James said.

"Today we send a message that no one is above the law, not even the NRA, one of the most powerful organizations in the country," James said.

