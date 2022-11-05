NY Doctor Sentenced for Filing False Tax Returns, Ordered To Pay $245,212

A New York doctor will avoid prison after admitting that he filed false tax returns.

Albany County resident Ehab Kodsi, age 56, of Watervliet, was sentenced to pay $245,212 in restitution and pay an additional $25,000 fine Thursday, Nov. 3, in federal court in Albany.

The sentence followed Kodsi’s guilty plea to filing a false tax return and admission that he deliberately underreported revenue from both his pain management company in Queensbury, in Warren County, and his real estate company between 2015 and 2018.

He was also accused of improperly deducting personal and business expenses.

In total, prosecutors said Kodsi failed to report a total of $822,069 in income and failed to pay $245,212 in taxes.

In addition to the restitution, Kodsi was ordered to complete one year of probation and 100 hours of community service.

