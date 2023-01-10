NY Couple Survives Hitting Bobcat Hanged From Highway Overpass

A New York couple escaped without injury after a bizarre crash involving a bobcat that was suspended from a highway overpass.

The Schenectady County incident unfolded at around 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, on I-88 in the town of Duanesburg, according to State Police.

Andrew Noble, of Warnerville in Schoharie County, said he and his fiancee, Alisha Irvin, were heading westbound on I-88 near the Schoharie Turnpike bridge when they struck a bobcat that was hanging from the overpass by paracord.

“You think you had a bad day?” Noble said in a Facebook post recounting the terrifying experience. “Bet you didn’t have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day…”

State Police Trooper Stephanie O’Neil confirmed to Daily Voice that the object was, in fact, a bobcat. The animal is believed to have been dead prior to the collision.

Troopers are investigating how the animal ended up in that position.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

While the couple was unharmed, their car was not so fortunate. Pictures on Facebook show the front windshield completely shattered, along with scuff marks on the vehicle’s roof.

Noble and Irvin appeared in good spirits Tuesday, Jan. 10, posing for a photo together at a Richmondville auto body shop that was shared by WNYT’s Kumi Tucker.

The couple encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact New York State Police.

