NY Bumps Starting Pay For Lifeguards Amid Staffing Shortage

Lifeguards in New York are getting a pay raise.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new directive Wednesday, June 22, increasing the starting pay rates for lifeguards at state park beaches and pools, as well as campgrounds and day-use area beaches.

Newly hired lifeguards at upstate facilities will see a 34-percent increase in pay from $14.95 per hour to $20 per hour.

And starting pay at downstate facilities will go up 21 percent from $18.15 per hour to $22 per hour.

Hochul said the idea is to better attract qualified candidates amid a staffing shortage at New York State Park and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) facilities heading into summer.

"All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our public beaches and pools this summer," Hochul said. "With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months."

The new pay rates will take effect immediately for lifeguards working with the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the DEC, according to the governor’s office.

The pay raise will also benefit lifeguards employed by SUNY and CUNY.

Current lifeguards with more than two years of experience will also receive pay bumps ranging from five percent to 30 percent, depending on location and experience, Hochul’s office said.

In an attempt to better attract applicants, the State Parks department is conducting on-demand Lifeguard Certification Courses and has also launched a digital recruitment campaign using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The campaign is set to run through the July 4th holiday.

"New York State Park lifeguards are vital to protecting the millions of swimmers at State Park beaches and pools each year," said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

"Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership, this much-needed pay increase will help to recruit more members to our State Parks team. As a former Harriman State Park lifeguard, I know first hand that lifeguarding is a great way to earn money, gain valuable job experience, and serve the public."

