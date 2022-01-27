NY Agencies Prepare Emergency Response Assets Ahead Of Nor'easter

New York State agencies have prepared emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the state.

The storm could bring heavy snow to parts of Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley regions beginning in the evening of Friday, Jan. 28, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Some areas could see between 6 and 12 inches of snow by the night of Saturday, Jan. 29.

"A winter storm system moving up the coast has the potential to deliver heavy snow, gusty winds, and create dangerous travel conditions across downstate locations this weekend," Hochul said. "We are monitoring forecasts and making emergency response preparations for whatever this storm system throws our way. As we head into the weekend, I encourage New Yorkers to closely follow their local weather forecasts, stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel."

Officials said the state Department of Transportation has readied the following assets:

1,596 large snowplows

322 large loaders

143 medium-duty plows

51 tow plows

39 snowblowers

23 pickup trucks with plows

20 graders

Thruway Authority also has prepared 681 operators and supervisors to respond with:

240 large snowplows

117 medium snowplows

11 tow plows

66 loaders across the state with more than 119,000 tons of road salt

Other agencies, including New York State Police, Department of Public Service, and Department of Environmental Conservation have also prepared emergency assets, officials said.

Areas farthest east (shown in dark blue in the image above), could see between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. Much of the region should see between 6 and 12 inches (shown in blue), with areas farther west seeing anywhere between 1 and 6 inches (lighter blue).

