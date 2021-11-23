Contact Us
NY AG To Probe School Amid Sexual Abuse, Misconduct Allegations

Zak Failla
Babylon High School
Babylon High School

New York’s top prosecutor will be launching a probe into a school district that has been plagued by allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.

On Long Island, at least five employees have been reassigned at the Babylon Union Free School District in Suffolk Count following “disturbing” allegations that were made regarding a teacher earlier this month.

With allegations mounting, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into the allegations of widespread abuse and misconduct against former Babylon High School students by educators.

“Every student on Long Island and across New York deserves to feel safe and protected at school,” James stated. “he reports of sexual abuse of students at the hands of their teachers and coaches are troubling and must be investigated.

“My office is launching an investigation into the Babylon School District over these disturbing allegations,” the AG continued. "The safety and wellbeing of students — both past and present — is of utmost importance, and we will do everything in our power to protect their right to a safe learning environment.”

“The district does not tolerate misconduct and takes all allegations of such very seriously," Babylon Schools Superintendent Linda Rozzi previously said in a letter to parents. "Due to privacy laws, school districts are limited in the information we can release regarding this matter.”

