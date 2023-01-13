NY AG To Probe Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting Of Man In Hudson Valley

The New York Attorney General's Office has announced that it will look into the death of a man who was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident.

The investigation, announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, will probe the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.

Torres was killed following a domestic incident that began on Amawalk Road in Kent when he abducted a woman and drove away with her. His car was then found by police in Southeast near Fields Corner Road and Barrett Road, and he was shot by two deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after he began stabbing the abducted victim.

Police attempted to revive him, but he died at the scene. The female victim was taken to Westchester County Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Police recovered the knife used in the attack.

The probe will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, which routinely assesses incidents where police officers "may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission," according to the office's announcement.

If the office determines that a police officer caused a death, it proceeds to conduct a full investigation into the incident, officials said.

The facts regarding the incident are "preliminary" and might change, officials added.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.