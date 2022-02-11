Contact Us
NY AG Alerts Residents To Deceptive Sports Betting Companies Ahead Of Super Bowl

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Attorney General Letitia James advised New Yorkers to be aware of deceptive online sports betting organizations ahead of the Super Bowl.
James said since online sports betting became legal in the state last month, many residents have encountered misleading ads online that make claims such as "risk-free bets" or "$1,000 welcome offers."

She said these deceptive ads often come with requirements consumers aren't aware of.

“I urge all New Yorkers watching the Super Bowl and betting online for the first time to be careful — don’t let scammers game your gamble,” James said. “Before placing a bet, do your research into the platform, read the fine print of the offer, and follow our other tips to avoid any red flags and keep the odds in your favor. Online sports betting companies that fumble their advertising to mislead New Yorkers can expect to hear from my office.”

James offered some tips to avoid misleading sports betting platforms, including checking consumer reviews on the Better Business Bureau and Trust Pilot websites, read the fine print on bonuses and promotions and beware of unexpected restrictions on accessing your account.

