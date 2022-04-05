Norovirus Outbreaks Reaching Pre-Pandemic Levels, CDC Says

Norovirus outbreaks in the United States are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from NBC News.

Norovirus is the most common cause of diarrhea, foodborne illness, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC reported that between Aug. 1, 2021, and March 5, 2022, there were 448 norovirus outbreaks reported by states participating in NoroSTAT.

During the same period the previous year, there were 78 outbreaks reported by those states.

Health officials report that the norovirus spreads easily from eating foods or liquids that are contaminated, touching contaminated surfaces and then your mouth, or having direct contact with a person who is sick.

Some ways to prevent getting sick include washing hands thoroughly, washing and cooking foods properly before eating, washing laundry thoroughly, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, the CDC said.

Health officials said those who are sick should avoid preparing food for others and should not provide health care to others for at least two days after their symptoms stop.

Dr. Robert Atmar, a professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told NBC News that the recent rise in outbreaks of norovirus may be due to the fact that COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as masking, have loosened across the United States.

Read the full report from NBC News here.

