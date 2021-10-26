Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Nor'easter: Storm Knocks Out Power In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Utility crews making repairs.
Utility crews making repairs. Photo Credit: Con Edison

Hundreds in the Hudson Valley have been left without power as the first Nor’easter of the season brought inches of rain and whipping winds to the region.

There was heavy rain on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in parts of the region, with wind gusts expected to approach 60 mph, downing trees, and power lines, causing outages in some communities.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Con Edison was still reporting eight active outages in Westchester, impacting 259 of its 360,045 customers.

The bulk of the outages were in North Castle (116), Harrison (56), Croton-on-Hudson (49), and New Castle (32), with complete restoration expected by 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Other outages were reported in Greenburgh, Mount Pleasant, New Rochelle, Ossining, and White Plains. NYSEG was also reporting one outage in Lewisboro.

Orange & Rockland Utilities were reporting 25 current outages, affecting 903 of their Hudson Valley customers, with 595 in Orange County, 281 in Sullivan County, and 27 in Rockland.

Complete restoration is expected by 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A total of 3,157 Central Hudson customers were without power as the company worked to repair more than 100 active outages across the area.

Ulster County was hit hardest, with 2,313 customers affected by the storm, with Woodstock (896), Wawarsing (453), Denning (186), Marbletown (173), Hurley (157), and Rochester (120) all reporting more than 100 outages.

Central Hudson was also reporting 305 outages in Sullivan County, 224 in Dutchess, 144 in Orange County, and 103 in Putnam County.

A series of warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the area, including a flash flood watch, flood advisory, hazardous weather outlook, coastal flood advisory, and a wind advisory in parts of the area.

