Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Issued For These NY Counties

A State of Emergency has been declared by Gov. Kathy Hochul for parts of New York as the first nor’easter of 2022 rapidly approaches.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that parts of downstate New York that are expected to get hit the hardest have been placed under the state of emergency as upwards of 16 inches of snow are expected in some parts of the state.

The State of Emergency, which is effective as of 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 was declared for these counties in New York:

Suffolk;

Nassau;

Queens;

New York;

Bronx;

Kings;

Westchester;

Rockland;

Putnam;

Richmond.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Suffolk County and a Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for Nassau County, New York City, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester areas in the Hudson Valley.

“We believe this storm will bring significant snowfall to Long Island and has a real chance at impacting New York City, with snowfall rates of more than one inch per hour,” Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

“The State's Emergency Operations Center is open and closely tracking the storm, but we need New Yorkers to get home early tonight and expect heavy snow this weekend. Avoiding travel, especially on Saturday, will be critical in allowing emergency response crews from state and local agencies to do their jobs in the hardest-hit areas."

According to AccuWeather.com, much of the region is now expected to see between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall, with up to 24 to 36 inches now possible in Eastern Long Island and Eastern New England with sustained winds exceeding 55 mph.

New Yorkers have been advised to stay off the road to allow emergency responders to work safely, while the Long Island Rail Road is suspending service on all branches.

“Out of an abundance of caution I am declaring a State of Emergency today as this storm is poised to create dangerous travel conditions, heavy snowfall rates, and sustained winds over 50 mph tonight into Saturday," Hochul said.

"My team and I are laser-focused on the forecast and we've been deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm to assist with response efforts in the downstate areas.

“Get home safely tonight, remain home over the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel, and our crews will safely clear the road.”

