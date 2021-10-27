Nor'easter: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Power Outage Update

Hundreds in the Hudson Valley are still without power as the first Nor’easter of the season brought inches of rain and whipping winds to the region.

There was heavy rain on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in parts of the region, with wind gusts approaching 60 mph, downing trees, and power lines, causing outages in some communities.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Con Edison was still reporting 14 active outages in Westchester, impacting 626 of its 360,045 customers.

The bulk of the outages were in Yonkers (330), Peekskill (211), Yorktown (28), Hastings-on-Hudson (26), and Cortlandt (24). Other outages were reported in Pelham, Ossining, and North Castle.

In the Hudson Valley, NYSEG also reported that 2,067 of its Putnam County 38,812 customers were in the dark, including outages in Southeast (1,787), Putnam Valley (162), and Patterson (118).

Orange & Rockland Utilities were reporting 24 current outages, affecting 191 of their Hudson Valley customers, with 146 in Rockland, 39 in Orange County, and six in Sullivan County.

Complete restoration is expected by 5 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A total of 3,971 Central Hudson customers were without power as the company worked to repair nearly 150 active outages across the area.

Putnam County was hit the hardest, with 1,235 customers affected by the storm on Wednesday morning. Central Hudson was also reporting 1,235 outages in Dutchess, 688 in Ulster County, 235 in Sullivan County, and 15 in Orange County.

"Our crews are out restoring outages on this blustery morning," the company posted on social media. "Strong wind gusts are predicted for most of the day. If you see a downed power line, stay at least 30 feet away and remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.