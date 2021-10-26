Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Declared For These Hudson Valley Counties
News

Nor'easter: Flash Flooding Leads To Major Road Closures In Region

Kathy Reakes
Road closed
Road closed Photo Credit: Photo by the Blowup on Unsplash

As a powerful Nor'easter blast through the region, two major roadways in the region are closed due to flooding and heavy ponding.

The Westchester County Police said the Saw Mill River Parkway is closed northbound at the Taconic Parkway Ramp due to flooding at the Marble Avenue in Pleasantville on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28.

Also closed due to flooding, the Taconic Parkway south between Stevens Avenue and Commerce Street backed up to Sprain Brook Parkway, said the New York State Police. 

In addition, the ramp from the Taconic Parkway to the Saw Mill Parkway northbound will be closed to traffic as well. 

Southbound lanes are passable at this time.

This continues to be a breaking story, check back to Daily Voice for updates.  

