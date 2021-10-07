No Signs Of Trauma, Assault In 24-Year-Old Found Dead In Area, ME Says

There were no signs of trauma or assault to a 24-year-old woman who was found dead inside an area home this week, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a Summit Avenue home in Westchester at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, where there was a report of an unresponsive woman in the front vestibule of a residence.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found 24-year-old Alexandra Castano inside the front vestibule of her home, lifeless. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Following the discovery of Castano’s body, she was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for evaluation, and the autopsy of her body determined that there were no signs of assault or trauma.

Toxicology exams are currently pending.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death is still pending, while her family said they are delaying making funeral arrangements as they plan a second, independent autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, or who had contact with Castano in the days leading up to her death, has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

