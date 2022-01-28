Contact Us
Nissan Recalling Nearly 800K Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk

Zak Failla
Nissan announced a recall of nearly 800,000 Rogues.
Nissan announced a recall of nearly 800,000 Rogues. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The recall includes 793,000 Nissan Rogue models produced between 2014 and 2016.
The recall includes 793,000 Nissan Rogue models produced between 2014 and 2016. Photo Credit: NhTSA

Nissan has announced a recall of nearly 800,000 SUVs in the US and Canada that may have a defective part that could pose as a potential fire risk.

The recall, which was caused by a defective dash side harness that can lead to a fire in “rare cases” includes 793,000 Nissan Rogue models produced between 2014 and 2016.

According to Nissan officials, approximately “0.01 percent” of the vehicles included in the recall actually have the defective part.

Nissan alerted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada of the issue last week, prompting the voluntary recall campaign.

“In affected vehicles, if water and salt collect in the driver’s side footwell and side sill, it may wick up the dash side harness tape and enter the connector, which may cause corrosion,” according to Nissan.

“Corrosion at the connector may cause issues such as driver’s power window or power seat inoperative, AWD warning light on, battery discharge, and or thermal damage to the connector. In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury.”

A remedy for the defective part is expected to be available to consumers by the spring, and owners of impacted vehicles are expected to be notified via mail in March.

“Once the remedy is available, owners will receive an invitation to repair letter instructing them to bring their vehicle to an authorized Nissan dealer to have the repairs completed at no cost to the vehicle owner,” officials said.

