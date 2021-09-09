New York's Northwell Health Nurse Choir Advances To America's Got Talent Finale

A choir comprised of 18 frontline nurses from New York's largest health system has advanced to the America's Got Talent finale.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir earned the position in the finale after performing a rendition of Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up On Me." Watch the performance here.

The choir is will perform again during the finale, which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15.

One of the choir members, Winnie Mele, of Westbury, previously discussed the positive experience she has had performing on the show and spreading a message of hope through the songs the choir performs.

“I am so thrilled," she said. "It is such an honor and a blessing to be part of this whole journey."

