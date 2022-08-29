Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
New York Man Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Carlos Torrelino
Carlos Torrelino Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has claimed a $5 million lottery prize.

Carlos Torrelino, of Elmhurst, Queens, won a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 29.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gorkha Mini Mart, which is located at 85-42 Grand Ave. in Elmhurst, the lottery said.

