Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 174-Acre Wilderness That Includes 'Great Swamp' To Be Protected In Hudson Valley
News

New York Man Wins $3M Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize.
A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize. 

Onondaga County resident Andrew Piraino, of Liverpool, claimed the top prize from the Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

Piraino received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Kieffer’s Cigar Store, which is located at 409 Tulip St. in Liverpool.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.