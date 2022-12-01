Contact Us
New York Man Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
196 Henry St. in Hempstead
196 Henry St. in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man won a $1 million New York Lottery prize.

Julian De Jesus Paz Lorenzana, of Hempstead, claimed his prize from the lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $496,440 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Double Diamond Food Mart, which is located at 196 Henry St. in Hempstead.

