New York Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A Long Island man has claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize.

Carlos Salmeron Granados, of Mineola, won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s Multiplier Money game, NY Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Salmeron Granados received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery reported that the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven that is located at 207 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.