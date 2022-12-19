New York Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

A man from New York City claimed a $1 million Powerball prize.

Nicholas Guerrero, of Jackson Heights in Queens, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Aug. 31, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

The winning numbers were 07 08 19 24 28 Power Ball 01, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Northern Liquors, which is located at 9420 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

