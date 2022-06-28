New York Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize.

Aaron Isacov, a resident of the Queens neighborhood of Kew Gardens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, according to an announcement from NY Lottery on Tuesday, June 28.

He received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at the MixMax .99 Plus, which is located at 118 Metropolitan Ave. in Kew Gardens, NY lottery said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.