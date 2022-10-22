New York Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Miguel Arias, a resident of the Bronx, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, July 20, CASH4LIFE game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, NY Lottery said.

The lottery said Arias received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 25 26 39 42 56 Cash Ball 02, NY Lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Amsterdam Liquor Mart, which is located at 1356 Amsterdam Ave. in Manhattan.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.